Youngun announces its expansion into video production

New Delhi: Youngun, an Indian marketing agency, has announced its expansion into video production services including ideation, scripting, onboarding talent and end to end production.

This move will allow Youngun to enhance its toolkit, offering a comprehensive suite of end-to-end production services while staying true to its core mission of generating engaging and organic content.

The agency aims to strengthen its services and produce innovative video content that captures attention and drives conversation.

Saksham Jadon, Founder and CEO, Youngun, said, “Our journey began with memes, and we’ve consistently focused on creating content that resonates with audiences. As we venture into video production, our commitment to executing ideas that compound organically remains unchanged. This expansion is not just about adding a service but more so about our desire and ability to tell compelling stories through various formats that engage users across platforms.”