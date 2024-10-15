YÊU brings technology to beauty with TecCos and Grace AI

New Delhi: YÊU is a science-backed makeup brand that recently announced the launch of TecCos (Technology-Enhanced Cosmetics) alongside Grace AI – a virtual beauty assistant. This launch unfolds through the #BelieveInYEU campaign, and intends to celebrate individuality, diversity, and the unique beauty that resides in each of us.

At the heart of this campaign is Grace, who has been part of YÊU’s story on Instagram. Now, she’s taking center stage as the brand’s face—no longer just a relatable girl next door but an advanced AI assistant dedicated to supporting consumers in their beauty journey. This move marks the first time an AI is leading a beauty brand launch in India.

Simran Bagga, Co-Founder of YÊU spoke on this campaign: "This campaign is a celebration of self-love, inclusivity, and the beauty of individuality. Grace embodies everything YÊU stands for: innovation, understanding, and empowerment. Through her, we’re not just launching products—we’re building a movement that honors every person’s unique beauty journey."

The official launch of YÊU’s product line, alongside Grace AI, is set for October 15, when the brand will unveil its vision to the world.

The Campaign Video -