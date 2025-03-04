Yas Island’s new Zindagi Ko Yas Bol campaign reunites Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol

New Delhi: Yas Island has launched a new campaign, Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.

The campaign starts with a trailer, marking the beginning of a five-episode series that takes Roshan, Akhtar, and Deol across Yas Island’s various experiences.

According to Yas Island, each character in the series challenges the others, embracing the spirit of Zindagi Ko Yas Bol by saying ‘Yas’ to every adventure.

A new jingle has also been created for the campaign.

Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations, said, “This campaign is all about celebrating the joy of friendship and adventure, just like the film did 14 years ago. Yas Island is the perfect place for unforgettable moments, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life with Roshan, Akhtar, and Deol.”

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who co-wrote the script for the series, added, “We are excited about this collaboration with Yas Island, and it’s amazing to see how the film still connects with people so many years later. At its heart, the film has always been about stepping out of your comfort zone and living life to the fullest, and we are grateful for all the love it receives.”

Take a look at series: