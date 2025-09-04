YAAP, Gozoop to merge in Rs 100 crore deal; eye India’s first homegrown global ad network

New Delhi: YAAP (Yaap Digital) and Gozoop Group have announced plans to merge in a deal valued at over Rs 100 crore.

The transaction, structured as a mix of equity and cash, remains subject to due diligence, customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Once completed, the merger will create what both companies describe as India’s first “homegrown global advertising network,” with YAAP leading the combined entity.

The integrated network will combine the core capabilities of both agencies across performance media, customer experience (CX), creative, influencer and creator marketing, analytics, and technology-driven services.

Together, YAAP and Gozoop aim to offer brands end-to-end, measurable solutions across paid, owned and earned media ecosystems, while also competing with global networks.

Details on the leadership structure, governance framework and integration roadmap will be announced once the transaction progresses towards closure.

Atul Hegde, Founder, YAAP, said, “At YAAP, our mission has always been to build a future-ready, independent network from India that blends creativity, technology, and culture at scale. With Gozoop, we are taking a decisive step toward that global ambition. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve brands with world-class solutions while staying true to our Indian roots. Together, we aim to create a network that is not only homegrown but also globally competitive - one that sets new benchmarks for the industry.”

Rohan Bhansali & Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Co-founders, Gozoop Group, commented, “We envision this to be more than a coming together of two companies. It’s about strengthening India’s independent narrative in the global marketing and communications landscape. With YAAP and Gozoop combined forces, we are excited to build a future where creativity, technology, and independence define the next chapter of Indian advertising.”