Yaap Digital files DRHP, earmarks Rs 34 crore for Gozoop acquisition

New Delhi: Yaap Digital has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge, with a significant portion of the proceeds earmarked for the acquisition of GoZoop Online.

According to the DRHP, the firm plans to utilise up to Rs 34 crore from the issue to part-fund the Gozoop deal. In addition, Rs 4.01 crore will be allocated towards establishing an AI-led Short-Form Content Production Hub (ACP Hub) and Rs 16 crore for incremental working capital. The balance will be used for future acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and issue-related expenses.

Yaap Digital’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 66,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, through the book-building route. Socradamus Capital is the sole Book Running Lead Manager, and MUFG Intime India will serve as Registrar.

Founded in 2016, Yaap Digital provides integrated digital marketing, content, and technology services across influencer marketing, performance marketing, UI/UX, media buying, and analytics. The company operates in India, the UAE, and Singapore, employs more than 100 professionals, and has executed campaigns across financial services, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, healthcare, technology, and government projects.

The firm has expanded aggressively through acquisitions, previously integrating FFC Information Solutions, Brand Planet Consultants India, Yaap Digital FZE, Yaap Digital FZ LLC, and Intnt Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. into its fold.

Financially, Yaap Digital reported Rs 152.54 crore in revenue from operations in FY25, up from Rs 112.55 crore in FY24, while profit after tax surged more than four times to Rs 11.93 crore in FY25 from Rs 2.51 crore in the previous year.

Promoted by Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, Sudhir Menon, and Subodh Menon, the company is led by Hegde as Chairman and Managing Director. With over 25 years of experience in digital marketing, Hegde oversees global expansion, acquisitions, and new business growth.

In a statement, the company said: “Recognising the need to expand capabilities and market reach, the company has strategically pursued inorganic growth opportunities.”