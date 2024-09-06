Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Delhi: Xiaomi India announced a strategic partnership with the global actress Katrina Kaif. Kaif will serve as the brand ambassador for Xiaomi's range of smartphones, TVs, and tablets.

In the wake of the announcement, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, commented, “As we commemorate a decade of innovation in India, welcoming Katrina Kaif back to the Xiaomi family feels like the perfect way to celebrate. Her grace, widespread appeal, and deep resonance with our audience makes her an ideal ambassador for our next chapter. Both Xiaomi and Katrina have a unique ability to connect with millions of people in an endearing manner. Together, we'll continue to create magic with this association and bring innovative technology to everyone."

Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Xiaomi's new face, actor Kaif said, “I am thrilled to be back with Xiaomi, especially at this exciting juncture when the brand is celebrating a decade of bringing magic to people’s lives. Xiaomi is a household name in India and their commitment to innovation is something I deeply admire. It feels great to be part of a brand that is constantly evolving and contribute to its iconic legacy. I look forward to represent Xiaomi, a brand that is loved by people across the country and excited to further engage my fans in the innovative world of Xiaomi."

Prateik Das, Associate Director, Marketing Partnerships and Alliances, Xiaomi India further added, "We're thrilled to announce this exciting collaboration between Xiaomi India and Katrina Kaif. This partnership brings together two iconic brands that resonate deeply with Indian audiences. We believe that Katrina's charisma and Xiaomi's innovative technology will create a powerful synergy that will inspire and delight audiences of all ages."