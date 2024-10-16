Wrap2Earn secures exclusive advertising rights on Cityflo buses

New Delhi: Wrap2Earn, Indian cab branding specialist, has announced a strategic partnership with Cityflo, a bus service offering home-to-office rides in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

As part of this collaboration, Wrap2Earn has secured exclusive advertising rights on all Cityflo buses to reach millions of eyeballs across two major cities, covering over 40 routes and targeting key commercial and residential hubs.

“By partnering with Cityflo, we’re offering advertisers a unique opportunity to tap into a premium audience that represents new-age corporate India,” said Elmer, CEO, Wrap2Earn. “This collaboration is a seamless extension of our cab branding expertise, further strengthening our prowess in the transit advertising space.”

The Cityflo advertising suite allows advertisers access to a larger-than-life canvas on their premium fleet of buses and also targets thousands of Cityflo passengers through internal bus branding. Additionally, advertisers can run impression-based ad campaigns digitally on the Cityflo app as an extension to their offline campaigns.

"We view Wrap2Earn as the ideal partner due to their expertise and focus on delivering high-impact, quality campaigns for their clients," stated Jerin, Founder of Cityflo. "Their ability to create cost-effective yet premium advertising campaigns perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing the best for our customers. This partnership will elevate our operations by introducing relevant campaigns that resonate well with our brand philosophy," he added.