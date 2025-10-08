WPP Media’s EssenceMediacom retains Bayer Consumer Health mandate in South Asia

New Delhi: WPP Media announced that EssenceMediacom will continue to manage the integrated media mandate for Bayer Consumer Health across South Asia, following a global review.
WPP Media will work closely with Bayer to strengthen consumer engagement, optimise media efficiency, and integrate digital and e-commerce initiatives for greater business impact.
Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health Division, India, said, “Our partnership with WPP Media has consistently evolved to align with the changing consumer and media landscape. As we expand our footprint across South Asia, our focus will be on future-ready media innovations that deepen consumer understanding and strengthen our brands’ role in everyday self-care.”
Navin Khemka, President – Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, said, “We cherish our longstanding partnership with Bayer Consumer Health. Across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh we remain committed to harnessing AI, data, and technology to deliver future-ready campaigns that strengthen consumer connections and drive measurable business growth."