WPP Media South Asia revamps leadership structure

New Delhi: Following WPP’s recent global overhaul of its media operations, WPP Media South Asia has realigned its leadership structure.

As per an internal communication, the new structure introduces two core leadership groups: an Executive Committee and a WPP Media Leadership Council.

The South Asia leadership team will operate under Prasanth Kumar, Head of India and Sri Lanka.

The Executive Committee includes:

Vishandas Hardasani as Chief Financial Officer





Additionally, Navin Khemka, Ajay Gupte, Priti Murthy, and Amin Lakhani have been appointed as Presidents – Client Solutions, forming the key client-facing leadership layer within the committee.

The WPP Media Leadership Council comprises senior leaders, including Atique Kazi, Shekhar Banerjee, Vinit Karnik, Ajay Mehta, Ruchi Mathur, Snehi Jha, Manini Chakraborty, Parveen Sheik, Namalie Herath, Murali T, and Rohit Sule.

As part of the ongoing transformation, the agency is also in the process of appointing a Chief People Officer to strengthen its people and culture agenda.