WPP Media showcases Indriya’s Aasmaniyat collection on cinema ceilings

New Delhi: WPP Media has launched a new cinema-based activation for Aditya Birla Jewellery’s Indriya brand, using cinema ceilings to feature its latest diamond collection, Aasmaniyat.

The activation was developed by WPP Media’s OOH Solutions and Mindshare teams and deployed during screenings of Sitare Zameen Pe in select theatres across Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

The installation used the cinema ceiling to display synchronised visual content that played alongside on-screen advertising. The display, timed with the screening of Sitare Zameen Pe, mirrored thematic elements of the film and included visuals related to the jewellery collection, offering an alternative use of theatre space for brand communication.

“This campaign shows how media can evolve when creativity, insight, and technology unite. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in brand storytelling — not just reaching audiences but moving them. The ‘Aasmaniyat’ activation for Indriya reflects our focus on innovation that is bold, memorable, and drives results. It’s about creating moments that matter, where media becomes a stage for emotion and impact,” said Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia.

Ajay Mehta, Head of Media Solutions at WPP Media, added, “As media consumption patterns evolve, the role of OOH has expanded from visibility to immersive storytelling. This campaign is a defining example of how we can reimagine traditional spaces like cinema halls into high-impact brand experiences. Our focus is on innovation that captures attention, creates emotional resonance, and drives measurable value. The cinema activation is not just a media first, it’s a category-defining moment that showcases what’s possible when creativity meets contextual intelligence.”

The broader media strategy around Aasmaniyat includes cinema, out-of-home, print and television, seeking to create audience recall through contextually embedded visual storytelling. The campaign is currently live and expected to continue until early August.

Shantiswarup Panda, Chief Marketing Officer, Indriya, said, “For the first time in the industry, a brand has leveraged the immersive power of cinema to connect with a broader audience in a truly innovative way. Inspired by the vast, mysterious beauty of the cosmos, Aasmaniyat captures celestial elegance through exquisitely crafted diamond pieces that sparkle like constellations in the night sky. And what better stage for this brilliance than a darkened cinema hall, where Indriya’s diamonds shimmer and illuminate the ceiling with every frame.”