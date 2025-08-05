WPP Media India names Sairam Ranganathan Head of Commerce; Atique Kazi exits

New Delhi: WPP Media India has appointed Sairam Ranganathan as Head of Commerce, taking over from Atique Kazi, who is moving on after a 12-year tenure to pursue new opportunities.

Ranganathan, widely known as Sai, has been with GroupM India since 2004, holding leadership roles across telecom, FMCG, consumer durables, e-commerce, retail, lifestyle, jewellery, tourism, technology, BFSI, and media and entertainment.

He was most recently Chief Digital Officer at Wavemaker India and is also the co-author of The ‘Curious Digital Marketer’ series.

Kazi, who joined WPP Media in 2013, played a defining role in building its digital, commerce, and performance marketing capabilities. He launched Xaxis in India, later leading a regional mandate from Singapore, and was instrumental in expanding GroupM’s AI-enabled influencer marketing platform, INCA, across 10 markets. He also drove initiatives including a self-serve platform for mid-market clients, a data-enabled OOH planning solution, and digital transformation services.

Appointed President – Data, Performance and Digital Products in 2021 and inducted into the India Executive Committee, Kazi’s earlier career includes leadership roles at Yahoo! in London, The Economist, The Times Group, and JVC.