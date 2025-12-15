WPP Media bags integrated media mandate for Orient Electric

New Delhi: WPP Media has been appointed to drive the integrated media strategy for Orient Electric, spanning planning and buying across offline and digital channels.
The agency said that it will lead the full-funnel strategy and execution, creating connected consumer journeys that bridge brand discovery with purchase goal.
“Our focus is on amplifying Orient Electric’s growth through media strategies that merge creative storytelling with data-led performance,” added Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric Limited. “Our collaboration with WPP Media is about creating a connected media ecosystem that links innovation to customer experience. The work ahead is about turning every interaction into a meaningful experience, strengthening brand affinity while unlocking scalable impact across markets.”
Navin Khemka, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, said, “Creativity reaches its fullest potential when seamlessly integrated with performance strategy. Through this partnership, we will bring together media and storytelling to reimagine how Orient Electric engages consumers across their daily lives. By combining integrated strategy with data-led precision and creative insight, our focus is on unlocking growth, driving relevance, and building long-term brand value and business growth in the dynamic and competitive marketplace.”