WPP appoints Wavemaker's Deepa Jatkar as India Head for Amazon's OpenDoor unit

New Delhi: WPP has appointed Deepa Jatkar, formerly the Chief Growth Officer at Wavemaker India, as the head of OpenDoor's India operations.

OpenDoor is WPP's bespoke global client practice specifically tailored for Amazon.

Jatkar, who brings over two decades of experience in media and consumer technology to her new role, has been instrumental in driving growth for Wavemaker since joining Meta India in 2023.

Her appointment comes after Amazon's global media planning and buying account was awarded to WPP and Omnicom Media Group following an extensive review process concluded in September 2024.

She joined Wavemaker from Meta India in 2023, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team.

In the past, Jatkar has also worked at companies like McCann, Mindshare, Omnicom, MediaCom.