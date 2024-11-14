Wondrlab’s Poland-based digital agency WebTalk appoints Martin Winther as CCO

New Delhi: Wondrlab’s Poland-based digital marketing agency, WebTalk, has appointed Martin Winther as Chief Creative Officer.

Effective November 2024, Winther will lead WebTalk’s 20-plus member creative team.

Winther succeeds Przemek Puchalski, who served as WebTalk’s Creative & Strategy Director and has been a part of the agency for 10 years.

Originally from Norway, he moved to Warsaw after completing his degree at the Academy of Fine Arts, drawn by the rapid growth of Poland’s advertising market in the early 2000s. With over 25 years of experience, Winther has worked at agencies such as Leo Burnett, Change Integrated, Saatchi & Saatchi, and 180heartbeats + JvM.

In 2019, Winther relocated to Zurich, where he took on the role of Creative Director at Jung von Matt Limmat and later TBWA Switzerland. There, he led global and regional campaigns for brands such as V-Zug, Geberit, and Porsche.

“What drew me to WebTalk was the passion and energy I felt within the team, as well as the vision for growth that I deeply believe in,” said Martin Winther. “I’m confident that together we’ll create many inspiring and effective campaigns for both our existing and future clients. If we can achieve even a fraction of our ambitious goals, we’ll undoubtedly take the agency to the next level. My personal ambition is to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations.”

“Joining the fast-growing Wondrlab Group’s international network has set ambitious goals for us,” said Michał Dunin, Founder & CEO of WebTalk. “At WebTalk, we believe in both business and creative growth, which makes investing in our creative department a natural step. Martin’s talent is a tremendous addition to our team. Together with the generative AI expertise we are developing, it will enable us to elevate the art of impactful and innovative advertising. His ability to merge bold ideas with flawless execution is precisely what WebTalk needs and directly addresses our clients’ expectations.”

“I’m thrilled that our paths have crossed again after so many years. I still remember how we worked together to win the first Cannes Lions for Polish advertising. Now, Martin has returned to Poland to join our team. Welcome aboard WebTalk and Wondrlab. I wish Martin a wealth of brilliant ideas and endless success,” said Jarek Ziębiński, Chairman of Wondrlab Europe.