Wondrlab’s new campaign with U.S. Polo Assn. features Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh

Mumbai: U.S. Polo Assn. launched its new collection with global ambassador Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh.

With the brand's positioning of ‘Born to Play’, this year’s campaign brings to light the sportsman side of the Maharaja.

The campaign highlights Maharaja’s love for his dearest horse, his companion and champion on the field and his legendary polo lineage. The campaign shows how these two parts of his life are the greatest inspirations behind his achievements on the polo field.

Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Polo Assn. India, said, “With the Spring Summer 25 collection, we celebrate the true spirit of the sport. Through this campaign, featuring our global brand ambassador Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, we offer a rare glimpse into the life of a polo player whose bond with his horse mirrors the camaraderie and dedication that defines the sport. This collection not only reflects the dynamic lifestyle of the sport but also reinforces U.S. Polo Assn.’s authentic connection to the game.”

Amit Akali, Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab Network, said, “Through this campaign, the world gets a peek into the lesser seen life of the Maharaja who’s also a sportsman, and one of the greatest at it on the polo field. This campaign brings out the natural connection between U.S. Polo Assn. and the ‘sport of kings’ in an emotional and touching manner.”

