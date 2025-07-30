Wondrlab names Abbas Mirza as Content Lead at WYP

New Delhi: Wondrlab has appointed Abbas Mirza as Content Lead at WYP (What’s Your Problem), its content and digital creative agency. He will report to Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder of Wondrlab, and work alongside Dipti Rode in leading content at the platform-first creative network.

Mirza brings over 15 years of experience across content, digital, and branded storytelling. His portfolio includes campaigns for brands such as Colgate, HDFC Bank, Ariel, Parachute Advanced, McDowell’s No.1, Whisper, Raymond, Reliance Smart, 92.7 Big FM, and Gillette. Some of his award-winning work includes Ariel’s “Share the Load,” Bio-Oil’s “Pregathon,” HDFC Bank’s “Vigil Aunty,” and Colgate MaxFresh’s “CID Investigation.”

He has previously worked with several Indian agencies and has received recognition including a Cannes Lions and a Governor’s Award.

Welcoming him to the role, Amit Akali said, “Abbas joins us as Content Lead in what is a pivotal role at WYP. He will be partnering with Dipti Rode, one of our most seasoned and sharpest creative leaders, to drive content and creative excellence across key accounts.

With his rich experience and award-winning body of work, I’m excited to see the kind of magic this duo will bring to the table. Wishing them both the very best in this journey.”

Commenting on his appointment, Abbas Mirza said, “For a creative professional, staying ahead of the curve is everything. With the rise of AI and next-gen tools, it’s essential to be at a place that embraces the future with the right creative vision, and Wondrlab is exactly that. I’m thrilled to collaborate with a dynamic team of young creatives and learn from a legendary leader like Amit Akali.”