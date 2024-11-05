Wondrlab creates “The Great Indian Matchmaking Fest 2024” for Bharat Matrimony

New Delhi: With over 3.5 million weddings lined up this wedding season, Bharat Matrimony, in collaboration with Wondrlab, has launched the Great Indian Matchmaking Fest – combining matchmaking with exclusive wedding planning benefits.

The festival offers three key advantages to those seeking their life partners:

Unlimited contacts option with Prime membership plans to connect with potential matches

Curated offers from 200+ brands, including MakeMyTrip, Croma, Amazon, Kalyan Jewellers, and Home Centre

Flexible EMI payment options for membership packages

The initiative focuses primarily on helping singles find their perfect match through our extensive database of verified profiles, while also offering comprehensive wedding planning benefits. Once members connect with potential partners, they can access exclusive deals on wedding essentials— from jewellery and trousseau collections to honeymoon travel packages—making their entire journey from matchmaking to marriage more rewarding.

Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani

Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, Content Leads at Wondrlab, shared their perspective: " Wedding Season is when most singles feel that they should also have someone to share their life with, and are all the more active in looking for their partners. We wanted to capitalize on this opportunity and create urgency for singles to begin their journey of finding their life partner. Bharat Matrimony has a huge repertoire of verified profiles, and with special offers on wedding essentials, we're making the entire journey from matchmaking to marriage more rewarding."

Arjun Bhatia

Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer of Matrimony.com, said: "The wedding season inspires many singles to begin their search for a life partner. With the Great Indian Matchmaking Festival, we're making this journey more accessible and rewarding. Beyond just matchmaking, we're offering a complete package – from unlimited contacts to exclusive wedding-related offers under our Wedding Gift Box initiative that gives curated offers from top brands, all with flexible payment options. It's our way of ensuring that our members have all the support they need in their journey to finding their perfect match."