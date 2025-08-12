Wondrlab appoints Hemant Shringy as CCO and Managing Partner

New Delhi: Wondrlab has appointed Hemant Shringy as Chief Creative Officer and Managing Partner.

Before this, he was the Chief Creative Officer at FCB Ulka. Shringy brings over two decades of leadership experience at agencies such as FCB, BBDO, Ogilvy, and DDB.

Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder, Wondrlab, said, “Amit Akali (Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer), will continue as Co-founder and Chief Mentor, continuing to support the creative vision, mentor teams, and guide strategic initiatives. Amit will prioritise and focus on his health while remaining closely involved with the organisation, guiding clients and teams. We're grateful for Amit's continued involvement and look forward to his mentorship. His expertise and experience will remain invaluable to our clients and team members. As we at Wondrlab continue his call out, “Itna tho karna padega!”

In 2020, Wondrlab acquired Akali's agency, What's Your Problem, and made him a Co-founder of Wondrlab.

Shringy has worked on brands like Ariel, Whisper, WhatsApp, Visa, eBay, Vodafone, and Indian powerhouses such as Amul, Tata Motors, Reliance, and Star Sports.

In a statement, Wondrlab said that his role will involve driving brand building, content, commerce, CRM, data-led storytelling, influencer strategies, automation, and AI integration.

Amit Akali, Co-founder Wondrlab, said, “I was looking at the right balance of a creative leader with hunger to achieve new creative benchmarks and drive culture. We’ve strengthened the organisation by bringing Hemant on board. I’ve worked with him before; he blends craft with creative audacity, effectiveness with empathy. It’s the right time for Wondrlab to evolve, and Hemant is the right person to lead that evolution. I’m proud of what we’ve built and look forward to supporting him, our teams, and clients in this exciting next chapter.”

Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder, Wondrlab, said, “We’re thrilled to have Hemant join us. His work speaks for itself: bold, effective, and rooted in culture. But what excites me most is how he aligns with our mission: to redefine marketing by fusing creativity with platform-first thinking and technology. Hemant’s leadership will supercharge our ability to deliver effective, transformative solutions for our clients.”

Shringy said, “I’m incredibly excited to be part of Wondrlab at such a pivotal moment. What Saurabh, Rakesh, Amit, and the team have built is a visionary agency network born in India, built for the world, combining tech, data, and creativity. I believe creativity should move beyond communication; it should shape every part of the marketing funnel. At Wondrlab, we’re placing creativity right at the core, and I can’t wait to help brands win in ways that are both joyous and transformative.”