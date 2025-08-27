Wonderla’s Onam push goes hyperlocal with tower hoardings, hook-step anthem

New Delhi: Wonderla Holidays has rolled out an integrated Onam campaign that pairs hyperlocal out-of-home (OOH) creatives with a high-energy “Onam Anthem” and hook-step challenge on Instagram and Spotify.

Conceptualised and executed largely in-house, the initiative spans large-format tower hoardings and metro pillars across Kerala, with copy written in the slang and cadence of individual districts to spark local conversations.

Moving beyond generic greetings, the brand says it tailored messages to mirror everyday speech, turning billboards into back-and-forths that feel “unmistakably Malayali.” Examples include Kozhikode’s “Mmakku Wonderla Vittaalo” (“Bro, shall we go to Wonderla?”), Kochi’s “Machane, Onathinu Wonderla Pidichaala” (“Dude, for Onam let’s hit Wonderla”), and Thiruvananthapuram’s “Dey Aliya, Onam Wonderlayil Set Aakiyaala” (“Hey buddy, how about Wonderla for this Onam”).

In parallel, the “Onam Anthem” aims to amplify festive mood on digital, inviting users to replicate a signature hook-step and share it. The company says the dual push, street-level OOH plus participatory social, was designed to drive awareness in fast-growing urban hubs while encouraging user-generated content during the peak season.

“This Onam, we wanted to go beyond the usual and create a campaign that truly speaks the people’s language, exactly as they use it every day, across platforms,” said Dheeran Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer, Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

“By capturing the pulse, humour and unique identity of each district of Kerala both on physical and digital mediums, this campaign becomes more than advertising; it becomes a warm, local invitation to celebrate with Wonderla. It’s our way of paying tribute to the spirit of Onam – vibrant, proud, and joyfully rooted in Kerala,” Choudhary added.

According to the company, the strength of the campaign lies in “bold simplicity”, not just translating words, but recreating the swagger and humour of everyday conversations, paired with music and choreography that echo Onam’s beat.

The brand said the Onam Anthem is available on Instagram and Spotify, with the hook-step challenge live on its social handles.