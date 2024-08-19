Winning work from Cannes Lions to be showcased in India from Aug 27-30

Delhi: For the first time, the winning work and learnings from the best stage sessions from Cannes Lions, the International Festival of Creativity, are being showcased in India in collaboration with Medulla. This exclusive, invite-only stage sessions event has been custom-built for Indian healthcare and pharma professionals and will take place from August 27-30, 2024, spanning Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon.

This event aims to showcase the award-winning case studies from Unilever (2024 Creative Marketer of the Year), Procter and Gamble (12 shortlists and 4 wins), Siemens Healthineers (Pharma Lions Grand Prix winner), KVI Brave Fund Inc (Innovation Lions Grand Prix winner), Buckaroo Footwear (Health and Wellness Lions Gold winner) and many others.

All this will be analysed and presented live by Achin Gupta (Cipla), Aditi Sood (Philips India Ltd.), Anil Matai (Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India), Manish Anandani (Kenvue), Mansi Khanna (Dr. Reddy's and Nestle Health Science), Om Manchanda (Dr Lal Path Labs), Sandeep Verma (Bayer Consumer Health), Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals Group), Sanjay Sharma (Bristol Myers Squibb India), Sanjay Srinivas (ITC Limited), Shivam Puri (Cipla Health), Shweta Rai (Pharmaceuticals Division of Bayer), Sudarshan Jain (Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance), Suresh Pattathil (AbbVie India), Tetsuya Yamada (OMRON Healthcare India), Vikrant Shrotriya (Novo Nordisk India), Viren Shetty (Narayana Health), Praful Akali (Medulla Communications) with a showcase session by Sophie Ellis, Commercial Director at LIONS Intelligence, who will be flying in from the UK for these events.

Event Details:

Dates: August 27-30, 2024

Locations: Mumbai (27th & 28th), Bengaluru (29th), Gurgaon (30th)

Audience: Marketing leaders by invitation only

Sophie Ellis, Commercial Director at LIONS Intelligence, said, "Healthcare communication is always a challenge, striking a delicate balance between science and creativity. Being able to convene industry stalwarts in one room to share insights and discuss the future of our field is an opportunity I eagerly anticipate."

Praful Akali, Founder and MD of Medulla Communications, added, "It’s an honour to partner with LIONS and bring this unparalleled experience to India. Our goal is to inspire and equip healthcare leaders with the knowledge to drive impactful and effective communications in the industry."