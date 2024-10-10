Advertisment

Wavemaker’s Sindhuja Rai to oversee GroupM’s client leadership communities in APAC

In addition to her current role as CEO of APAC, Sindhuja Rai will also collaborate with GroupM and agency leaders across the region

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Wavemaker names Mondelez International's Sindhuja Rai as APAC CEO

Sindhuja Rai

New Delhi: Sindhuja Rai, Wavemaker’s regional lead for APAC, will take on the additional responsibility for overseeing GroupM’s client leadership communities in the region.

In her new role, Rai will partner with GroupM and agency leaders throughout APAC, including CEOs Prasanth Kumar (South Asia), Rupert McPetrie (China), Michael Beecroft (North Asia), Himanshu Shekhar (Southeast Asia), Aimee Buchanan (Australia/New Zealand), and Arshan Saha (Singapore), to implement GroupM-wide best practices for client service and experience across all accounts and in all markets.

Wavemaker appointed Rai as CEO in Asia Pacific in September 2023. 

She joined the media agency from Mondelez International.

 

