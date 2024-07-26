Warner Bros. World Yas Island partners with Etihad Airways

Delhi: Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s indoor theme park, has announced an extension to its partnership with Etihad Airways.

This collaboration aims to bring the Warner Bros. World to the skies with the launch of the world’s first Warner Bros. World branded aircraft.

The first-ever Warner Bros. World branded aircraft was unveiled to the public on July 25 at a launch event held at Warner Bros. World.

As part of this initiative, an Etihad Airways aircraft – Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – has been wrapped with Warner Bros. characters. On one side, guests will be greeted by the antics of Classic Animation characters like the Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry, while the other side showcases the feats of DC Super Heroes.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Etihad Airways to bring the first-ever Warner Bros. World branded aircraft to fans. This collaboration not only expands the customer experience, but also extends the thrill of Warner Bros. World™ beyond our park’s walls, creating a super vacation with long lasting unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages.”

Adding to this, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level. Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our Little VIP guests while they journey with us.”

All young guests aged up to 10 years old, flying on Etihad Airways longer flights will receive Warner Bros. World Kids Packs that are being rolled out across the network this summer.

Infants will receive a DC SuperHero themed blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, Super Hero cape, water bottle and activity kit.

Adding to the excitement, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will also debut an exclusively branded, children’s lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.