WARC Awards 2025: 11 Indian entries shortlisted in 9 categories

New Delhi: The shortlists for The WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2025 in association with Lions, has been announced. 11 Indian entries across 9 categories have been shortlisted.
Below is the list of shortlists from India:
|
Serial No.
|
Campaign
|
Brand
|
Advertiser
|
Agency
|
Brand Purpose
|
1
|
How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in rural households in Maharashtra, India
|
Quaker
|
PepsiCo
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
2
|
The school of progress
|
Castrol
|
Castrol India
|
Mindshare India, Mumbai / Castrol India Limited, Mumbai
|
Business-to-Business
|
3
|
Re-engineering agriculture to make farms a level playing field
|
Lay's
|
PepsiCo
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Channel Pioneer
|
4
|
Flipkart hijack
|
Flipkart
|
Flipkart
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Cultural Impact
|
5
|
Period science for moms
|
P&G Whisper
|
Procter & Gamble
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Customer Experience
|
6
|
Mondelez India
|
Mondelez India
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Long-term Growth
|
7
|
Not just a funny brand – Cadbury 5star’s journey against being typecast
|
Cadbury 5star
|
Mondelez India
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Partnerships & Sponsorships
|
8
|
How Spotify created an artist movement to make India pay for music
|
Spotify
|
Spotify
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Strategic Thinking
|
9
|
Dabba savings account
|
Esaf Small Finance Bank
|
Esaf Small Finance Bank
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
10
|
Growing IKEA by shifting India’s lens on home furnishing
|
IKEA
|
IKEA
|
IKEA, Bangalore / Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Use of Data
|
11
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
PepsiCo
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
The awards honour campaigns that showcase how strategic thinking leads to effective impact for brands and businesses.
Five regional juries made up of a total of 74 industry leaders from both agencies and brands have shortlisted a total of 130 campaigns from 26 countries.
Asia-Pacific leads with the most shortlisted entries (38), followed by North America (37), Europe (27), Middle East and Africa (18) and Latin America (10).
Category-wise, Strategic Thinking, has the most shortlisted campaigns (24), followed by Cultural Impact (16), Instant Impact (15), Long-term Growth (13), Partnerships and Sponsorships (12), Channel Pioneer (12), Customer Experience (10), Brand Purpose (8), Use of Data (7), Business-to-Business (6), Channel Integration (5), and Path-to-Purchase (2).
John Bizzell, Awards Lead, WARC, said, “Guided by the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders, our five amazing regional juries have drawn on their expertise and knowledge to judge diligently and with rigour to select the shortlists. Winning a WARC award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage.”
The winners of the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards across all five regions will be revealed from April 29. All Gold winners from the five regions will progress to compete at a Global level to be awarded the Grands Prix.
The Grand Prix winners, to be announced online on May 13 via WARC’s Effectiveness Show, will be selected by a panel made up of all the regional jury chairs together with other regional judges:
Matt Che, Chief Marketing Officer, Budweiser, APAC - APAC jury chair and chair of the Global grand jury
Christoffer Rönnblad, Chief Marketing Officer, Nordics, McDonald's, Nordics - Europe jury chair
Diana Frost, Global Chief Growth Officer, Kraft Heinz, Global - North America jury chair
Gabriel Barrio, Commercial Manager, UNACEM, Peru
Marina Prieto, Sr Director Brand, Insights, Media and Trade Marketing LATAM, PedidosYa, LATAM - Latin America jury chair
Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Nigeria
Nthabi Motsoeneng, Chief Marketing Officer Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard, Africa and Middle East - Africa and Middle East jury chair
Talitha Rutten, Global Client Partner, Meta, Global
Teman Evans, Global Chief of Design, General Mills, Global
Venus Teoh Kim Wei, Executive Vice-President - Marketing, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage, Vietnam