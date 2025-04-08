WARC Awards 2025: 11 Indian entries shortlisted in 9 categories

New Delhi: The shortlists for The WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2025 in association with Lions, has been announced. 11 Indian entries across 9 categories have been shortlisted.

Below is the list of shortlists from India:

Serial No. Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Brand Purpose 1 How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in rural households in Maharashtra, India Quaker PepsiCo Leo Burnett, Mumbai 2 The school of progress Castrol Castrol India Mindshare India, Mumbai / Castrol India Limited, Mumbai Business-to-Business 3 Re-engineering agriculture to make farms a level playing field Lay's PepsiCo Leo Burnett, Mumbai Channel Pioneer 4 Flipkart hijack Flipkart Flipkart Leo Burnett, Mumbai Cultural Impact 5 Period science for moms P&G Whisper Procter & Gamble Leo Burnett, Mumbai Customer Experience 6 My Birthday Song Mondelez India Mondelez India Ogilvy, Mumbai Long-term Growth 7 Not just a funny brand – Cadbury 5star’s journey against being typecast Cadbury 5star Mondelez India Ogilvy, Mumbai Partnerships & Sponsorships 8 How Spotify created an artist movement to make India pay for music Spotify Spotify Leo, Mumbai Strategic Thinking 9 Dabba savings account Esaf Small Finance Bank Esaf Small Finance Bank McCann, Gurgaon 10 Growing IKEA by shifting India’s lens on home furnishing IKEA IKEA IKEA, Bangalore / Leo Burnett, Mumbai Use of Data 11 Turf Finder Gatorade PepsiCo Leo Burnett, Mumbai

The awards honour campaigns that showcase how strategic thinking leads to effective impact for brands and businesses.

Five regional juries made up of a total of 74 industry leaders from both agencies and brands have shortlisted a total of 130 campaigns from 26 countries.

Asia-Pacific leads with the most shortlisted entries (38), followed by North America (37), Europe (27), Middle East and Africa (18) and Latin America (10).

Category-wise, Strategic Thinking, has the most shortlisted campaigns (24), followed by Cultural Impact (16), Instant Impact (15), Long-term Growth (13), Partnerships and Sponsorships (12), Channel Pioneer (12), Customer Experience (10), Brand Purpose (8), Use of Data (7), Business-to-Business (6), Channel Integration (5), and Path-to-Purchase (2).

John Bizzell, Awards Lead, WARC, said, “Guided by the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders, our five amazing regional juries have drawn on their expertise and knowledge to judge diligently and with rigour to select the shortlists. Winning a WARC award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage.”

The winners of the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards across all five regions will be revealed from April 29. All Gold winners from the five regions will progress to compete at a Global level to be awarded the Grands Prix.

The Grand Prix winners, to be announced online on May 13 via WARC’s Effectiveness Show, will be selected by a panel made up of all the regional jury chairs together with other regional judges:

Matt Che, Chief Marketing Officer, Budweiser, APAC - APAC jury chair and chair of the Global grand jury

Christoffer Rönnblad, Chief Marketing Officer, Nordics, McDonald's, Nordics - Europe jury chair

Diana Frost, Global Chief Growth Officer, Kraft Heinz, Global - North America jury chair

Gabriel Barrio, Commercial Manager, UNACEM, Peru

Marina Prieto, Sr Director Brand, Insights, Media and Trade Marketing LATAM, PedidosYa, LATAM - Latin America jury chair

Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Nigeria

Nthabi Motsoeneng, Chief Marketing Officer Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard, Africa and Middle East - Africa and Middle East jury chair

Talitha Rutten, Global Client Partner, Meta, Global

Teman Evans, Global Chief of Design, General Mills, Global

Venus Teoh Kim Wei, Executive Vice-President - Marketing, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage, Vietnam