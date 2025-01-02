Walter Saldanha, Co-Founder of Leo Burnett India, passes away

New Delhi: Walter Saldanha, the co-founder of Leo Burnett India, has passed away. He was 93 years old.

Saldanha, along with Brendan Pereira, established Chaitra Advertising in 1972, which later became Leo Burnett India, marking a significant chapter in Indian advertising history.

Saldanha's career in advertising began as a typist in 1947, but his passion and vision for creative advertising led him through numerous roles at J Walter Thompson and Aiyar Advertising before co-founding his own agency.

His leadership saw Chaitra Advertising grow to become one of the top agencies in India, famous for its groundbreaking creativity and client satisfaction.

Under his stewardship, Chaitra Advertising attracted Leo Burnett to affiliate in 1987, eventually leading to a full acquisition in 1992 when the agency was renamed Chaitra Leo Burnett. Eight years later, the name was dropped to become simply Leo Burnett India.

His influence extended beyond advertising when he founded the Asian Institute of Communication and Research (AICAR) in 2001, aiming to cultivate the next generation of communication professionals with a focus on both business acumen and social responsibility.

Leo Burnett India has issued a statement mourning the loss of Saldanha, describing him as "the architect of modern advertising in India" and acknowledging his enduring impact on the industry. Tributes from across the advertising community have been pouring in on social platforms, with many reminiscing about his mentorship and the culture he instilled in Leo Burnett.