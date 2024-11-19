Wahter, the advertising & packaged drinking water brand, launches ‘Shot’

New Delhi: Wahter, the advertising and packaged drinking water brand, has launched a new offering, Shot by Wahter, targeting 5X revenue by FY 2025-26.

Shot offers brands an advertising platform with its youth-centric design and innovative label space, turning everyday retail into a dynamic marketing tool.

Available across General Trade, Modern Trade, and mom-and-pop stores nationwide, Shot ensures brands can reach a broad, diverse audience in high-traffic locations.

India’s GenZ, comprising approximately 377 million people, already drives $860 billion in consumer spending and accounts for an impressive 43% of the nation’s household consumption. This influence is projected to soar to $2 trillion by 2035, positioning GenZ as a defining force in economic growth and a vital audience for brands aiming for long-term market relevance.

“Recognising this shift, Shot is crafted to resonate with GenZ’s values, offering a dynamic, engaging experience beyond traditional hydration. Shot caters specifically to this audience by combining a vibrant, eye-catching design with an interactive monthly iPhone giveaway. Each purchase invites consumers to scan a QR code on the label, enter the giveaway, and engage directly with the brand, adding an element of excitement that goes beyond just hydration,” shared Wahter in a statement.

Unlike Wahter, which offered flexibility in where advertisers could target placements, Shot’s strategy focuses on mass-market presence. 40% of its label is reserved for brand advertising.

“With Wahter’s success, the enthusiastic response from both consumers and advertisers underscored the need for more dynamic advertising solutions in everyday settings. We identified a gap, brands want to connect with GenZ and millennials authentically, but traditional advertising often falls short. Shot fills this need by offering high-impact visibility through a bold, everyday product that resonates deeply with younger audiences. This launch embodies our commitment to innovation and bringing brands closer to consumers in exciting, engaging ways,” said Amitt Nenwani, Co-founder of Wahter.

All bottles of Shot will be fully recyclable. The shot will be available in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes. The product will be accessible at various points of sale across India starting in November 2024.