Vritti iMedia unveils Audiowala Digital Display boards across 237 bus stations in Karnataka

New Delhi: Vritti iMedia has announced the launch of Audiowala Bus Stand LED Digital Display Boards at 237 KSRTC bus stations throughout Karnataka.

Aiming to reach the real Bharat, Vritti iMedia empowers brands to tap into small towns and rural markets through appealing audio-visual formats at transportation hubs like bus stands. The addition across Karnataka strengthens Audiowala Bus Stand’s position as India’s foremost digital audio network, currently operational at 575 bus stands across eight states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.

Audiowala Bus Stand distributes essential passenger information and creates an immersive advertising experience by making brand jingles coinciding with real-time bus movement status announcements.

The platform is perfect for various advertising campaigns, such as product launches, brand awareness, demand generation, special offer announcements, festival-oriented messaging, community betterment initiatives, and educational programs.

Audiowala Bus Stand offers brands the opportunity to reach 1.5 crore people daily, making it one of the most affordable and effective mass mediums in transit spaces. With an engagement model that ensures 100% attention at just paise per person, the platform guarantees unmatched exposure for brands across diverse sectors such as FMCG, healthcare, banking, education, government initiatives, entertainment, agriculture, and automobiles.

Jeevan Pawar, Vice President of Vritti iMedia, said, “The launch of Audiowala Bus Stand LED Digital Display Boards in Karnataka is a notable milestone in our journey to bring brands and rural audiences closer. With the help of new-age technology backed by creative storytelling, we aspire to redefine how brands engage with the Real Bharat, and benefit from the potentially untapped markets.”