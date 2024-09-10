Voods Lifestyle onboards Shivam Dube as ​brand ambassador

New Delhi: Voods Lifestyle has roped in Shivam Dube as a key partner.

Through this partnership, Voods Lifestyle is aiming to strengthen its market share and connect with the young Indian consumer.

Voods spokesperson Kshitiz Singhal said, “We are thrilled to partner with the rising star of Indian cricket, Shivam Dube. His inspiring performance in the recent T-20 World Cup has captivated a new generation of cricket fans. His strong persona and commitment to excellence align with Voods’ values, and we look forward to a long and successful association.”

Dube shared, "Voods' Smart Ring blends style, comfort, and functionality like no other. As someone passionate about fitness and technology, I'm impressed by their innovation. Voods' Touch Screen TWS and Headphones have elevated my lifestyle with their perfect mix of technology and convenience. I'm thrilled to partner with them.”