Volkswagen renews global creative contract with DDB for 3 years

New Delhi: Volkswagen has renewed its global creative contract with DDB for three years, extending a partnership that began over six decades ago.

The contract was extended in two six-month increments after the previous one expired in 2023, without a formal pitch against other agencies.

DDB's Glen Lomas will continue to lead the account, focusing on integrating Omnicom’s services to support Volkswagen’s marketing needs.

John Wren, Omnicom’s CEO, emphasised the strength of their long-term relationship with Volkswagen and their ability to adapt and evolve.

DDB has collaborated with other Omnicom agencies to offer a comprehensive range of services, including creative, production, customer experience, and brand analytics.

PHD has retained Volkswagen Group’s $2.2 billion global media account and will also integrate with Omnicom’s global team for media planning and buying. Volkswagen’s other creative agencies include Ogilvy and Grabarz & Partner.