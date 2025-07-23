VML India names Dhruv Warrior Executive Creative Director

New Delhi: VML India has appointed Dhruv Warrior as Executive Creative Director. He joins the WPP-owned marketing agency from FoxyMoron and brings over 17 years of experience in advertising and brand communication.

Warrior has previously worked with JWT, VMLY&R Dubai, and FoxyMoron, and has led campaigns that span technology, craft, and cultural inclusion. His work has been recognised internationally with multiple industry awards. Warrior will be based at VML’s Bangalore office and report to Kalpesh Patankar.

Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India, said, “We are excited to have Dhruv join our team. Dhruv’s commitment to infusing creativity with culture will continue to elevate VML’s ethos. Dhruv will work closely with Kalpesh Patankar and Sachin Dhir to continue driving our best work for our clients.”

Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, VML India, added, “Dhruv brings in the creativity that understands both global ambitions and local nuances. He has a keen cultural sensibility and a strong command of modern storytelling. VML is constantly evolving to be creatively bold, strategically relevant, and deeply connected to the audiences we serve. We are excited to have Dhruv join us and we look forward to doing some great work.”

Speaking on his appointment, Dhruv Warrior said, “I am thrilled to join VML India. I firmly believe that creative thinking is the engine of transformation, driving strategy, media, engagement, and innovation. VML has set a benchmark in merging insights, strategy, technology, and innovation in their work, and I look forward to continuing to build the strategic acumen to further strengthen the agency’s creative vision. I would like to thank the leadership for this opportunity, and I am certain we are going to continue to bring out great work for our brands.”