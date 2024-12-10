Vivendi shareholders approve Canal+, Havas, Hachette listings

New Delhi: Vivendi SE, the French media conglomerate, has received shareholder approval to proceed with the spinoff of three of its major units, a move orchestrated by its largest shareholder, billionaire Vincent Bolloré.

The decision was made at a general meeting on Monday, December 9, where shareholders supported the split, with nearly 98% of votes in favour.

The spinoff will see Vivendi's pay-TV arm, Canal+, listed on the London Stock Exchange, its advertising agency, Havas, on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, and its publishing division, Louis Hachette Group, on the Euronext Paris.

The newly independent companies are slated to begin trading on December 16, marking a significant restructuring for Vivendi.