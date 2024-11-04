Vivendi begins Havas separation; to list agency on Euronext Amsterdam

New Delhi: Havas B.V. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”), one of the world’s largest by revenue and most established global communications and marketing groups, providing a full range of services across the industry’s value chain, announces today the approval of the Prospectus, dated October 30, 2024, by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, in relation to the Admission following the intended distribution.

The Distribution is contemplated by Vivendi in the broader context of the potential separation of several entities from the Vivendi Group that are each expected to become independent, publicly listed companies operating separately from Vivendi.

The publication of the Prospectus constitutes a first step towards Havas’ contemplated listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

The Admission is subject to, among other things, the receipt of Vivendi shareholder approval during a Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting on December 9, 2024. Subject to such conditions, trading in Havas ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam is expected to start at 9:00 a.m. (CET) on December 16, 2024, initially on an “if-and-when-delivered” basis, with regular trading in Havas ordinary shares expected to start at 9:00 a.m. (CET) on December 18, 2024. Havas will keep the market informed, if and when appropriate, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, said, “The publication of our Prospectus marks a significant milestone for Havas as we take the next step towards our listing on Euronext Amsterdam. This move reflects our strong commitment to driving growth through innovation, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic acquisitions. Over the past weeks, we have engaged in dialogue with investors to outline why Havas is ideally positioned to capture the growing demand in the communications and advertising market. We expect this transaction to provide us with the flexibility to strengthen our position as a leading global communications group and accelerate the implementation of our ambitious Converged strategy to even better serve our clients. With investments in high-growth areas such as data-driven marketing, technologies, and AI, we intend to remain at the forefront of the transformation of our industry.”