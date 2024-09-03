Vitero Tiles onboards Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Delhi: Vitero Tiles, a part of Aparna Enterprises, announced Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

This partnership is a part of the company's long-term vision to enhance brand visibility and connect with a wider audience.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises, said, "We are excited to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Vitero family. Her dynamic persona and eye for style perfectly complement the brand’s vision of redefining interiors with contemporary and high-quality tiles. This association further elevates the journey of Vitero towards being the top brand in the Indian tile market. Vitero has a significant market share in the Southern markets across retail and B2B formats and recently we made significant investment in JV manufacturing at Morbi which gives us access to the Northern Western and Eastern markets. Vitero Tiles will continue to strengthen its position and continue its growth trajectory in the highly competitive tile industry. Vitero as a tile manufacturer is committed to provide innovative surfaces, modern designs and superior quality tiles to meet and exceed the expectations of the modern Indian consumer.”