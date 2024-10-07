Vishal Nicholas returns to Dentsu India as EVP and Head of Strategy & Solutions for Dentsu BX

New Delhi: Vishal Nicholas has returned to Dentsu India as the EVP and Head of Strategy & Solutions for Dentsu BX, after a stint at fintech start-up Jupiter.

He will be reporting to Narayan Devanathan, President & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia.

Dentsu BX’s recent expansion in India is a critical step in the network’s evolution into a Marketing x Technology x Consulting powerhouse.

In his previous tenure at dentsu, Nicholas served as EVP & Head of Strategy (South & West), Dentsu Creative, where he spent more than 7 years. Prior to that, Vishal worked with agencies such as Lowe Lintas and McCann, steering major brands like Ikea, Myntra, TVS Motors, Toyota, Tata Tea, ITC Aashirvaad, and Britannia.

Devanathan said, “Vishal is one of those rare combinations of a brilliantly nice guy, reckless optimist and positive skeptic. He starts by presuming that a new way is possible and then goes about creating it by asking why and why not about the old ways. In short, he’s a wonderful partner to have by your side to create the Next Practices that will define and win the future for clients – exactly our stated agenda at Dentsu BX. We are naturally thrilled to welcome Vishal back to the dentsu family.”

Nicholas added, “Homecomings are always special. The familiarity of dentsu and the uncharted territory of Dentsu BX – one couldn’t ask for a better combination. It is easy to replicate Best Practices but at Dentsu BX we’re all about creating Next Practices which call for rigour, clarity, and most importantly, imagination. We’re already in the midst of creating Next Practices for some of our clients and can’t wait to see them come to fruition soon.”