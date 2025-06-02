Vishal Chinchankar steps down as CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha

New Delhi: Vishal Chinchankar has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, units of Madison World.

Chinchankar, who joined Madison Media in 2017 as Chief Digital Officer, was elevated to CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Ultra in April 2021.

His exit coincides with a transformative period for Madison World. The agency is reportedly in advanced talks to sell a 70% stake, with global networks like Publicis Groupe and Havas Network expressing interest in a deal potentially valuing the company at Rs 1,000 crore.

Prior to Madison, Chinchankar held leadership roles at MEC India, Mindshare Interaction in India and Singapore, Reliance Digital TV, and WPP’s martech agency Prodigi.

His extensive experience spans digital strategy, business development, and marketing services across startups and established organisations.

Neither Chinchankar nor Madison World has officially commented on his next move or the reasons behind his resignation.