Virgio and Mira Kapoor partner for sustainable fashion

Delhi: Virgio has announced its partnership with Mira Kapoor.

“I'm excited to partner with Virgio, a brand making waves in the fashion industry," said Kapoor. "Virgio's blend of urban style and ethical production is exactly what we need today. Their commitment to sustainable design and responsible practices aligns perfectly with my values. Together, we can inspire more people to embrace a mindful lifestyle."

"We are delighted to welcome Mira Kapoor to the Virgio family," said Amar Nagaram, Founder of Virgio. "Her dedication to living authentically and sustainably resonates with our brand’s values. Her fashion sense is impeccable and it complements the brand’s design language. Together, we aim to create a significant impact in the fashion industry by promoting eco-friendly fashion choices and mindful consumerism."

Kapoor is the partner of the brand and its premium collections such as the Nu Bohème Collection, Linen Luxe, Reworked Stripes.