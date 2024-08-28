Virender Sehwag makes investment in T9L QUBE

Delhi: Virender Sehwag has made an investment into T9L QUBE.

Sehwag said, "Investing with T9L Qube (Founders Fahad Moti Khan and Gaurav Gaggar) is an opportunity to pay forward the support I once received in my professional career, and I aim to help future entrepreneurs get similar support. For me, T9L QUBE embodies the spirit of my coach—one who spots raw talent, believes in unconventional approaches, and provides steadfast support, making it the ideal platform for my foray into the startup world. I see them as the 3rd Co-Founder."

Startups incubated by T9L and/or its Founders Fahad Moti Khan and Gaurav Gaggar include Docquity, SpotDraft, Adda52, NirogStreet, UOLO, PumPumPum, HealthTrip, Tota, ShipsKart, PeopleMatters, CrownIt, RupeePower, BroEx/FastFox, BIS Research among others.