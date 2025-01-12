Vikram Sakhuja honoured with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi: Vikram Sakhuja, a leader in India's advertising and media sector, was conferred with the AAAI (Advertising Agencies Association of India) Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024 at a ceremony held recently.

The accolade recognised Sakhuja's extensive contributions over four decades to the industry's growth, innovation, and professionalism.

Sakhuja, currently the Group CEO of Madison Media and OOH, has significantly influenced India's media and advertising landscape.

An IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta alumnus, he has nearly 40 years of experience with industry giants like P&G, Coca-Cola, Star TV, WPP, and Madison.

He began his career as a DCM Management Trainee in 1984 and after his MBA joined P&G in 1988 handling marketing research and media, he moved to Coca-Cola, where he managed brand marketing for five years.

He later joined Star TV as EVP of Marketing before joining the WPP group in 2001, eventually becoming the first Indian global CEO of a global advertising and media agency.

His leadership roles have included leading Mindshare and GroupM South Asia, chairing FICCI's Advertising & Marketing Committee, and serving on the boards of key industry bodies like BARC and AAAI.

Reflecting on his career, Sakhuja shared anecdotes in his acceptance speech that highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation. "This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has influenced me – colleagues, mentors, and clients who have shaped my path," he stated, emphasising the collective effort behind his achievements.

Sakhuja's influence extends to his contributions to setting up India’s first media AOR and pioneering numerous media practices that have shaped the country's advertising landscape.

The AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award, established to honour individuals with at least 25 years in advertising who have held top management positions and contributed significantly to the industry's growth, is one of the highest honours in Indian advertising. Past recipients include luminaries like Piyush Pandey and Sam Balsara, making Sakhuja's inclusion in this list a testament to his enduring legacy.

Some of the past winners of this award include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, Arvind Sharma, Colvyn Harris, Shashi Sinha and others.