Venke Sharma steps down as Sprinklr’s Global Product Strategy Head

Mumbai: Venke Sharma, has exited his role as Global Product Strategy Head at Sprinklr, where he spearheaded outbound product strategy, AI-driven innovation, and enterprise adoption for Sprinklr Insights.

With 25+ years of experience shaping digital growth for some of the Fortune 500 brands, Sharma is keen to bring his expertise in AI-powered marketing, sustomer experience, product strategy, and digital transformation to his next leadership opportunity.

Sharma has also launched his website, www.venkesharma.com, which will serve as a platform for his collaborations.

As Sharma evaluates his next leadership opportunity, he is empowering marketing teams through immersive AI-powered marketing Boot Camps.

These customised, hands-on sessions equip participants to leverage AI tools—unlocking actionable insights, designing innovative campaigns, and executing strategies that drive measurable impact.

Prior to Sprinklr, Sharma was associated with The Walt Disney Company as Executive Director – Consumer Strategy Innovation. He joined Star TV Network as Senior VP – Network Digital Marketing and CRM in 2013.

He has also worked at Leo Burnett, ARC Worldwide and DDB Mudra in the past.