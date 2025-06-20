Venice TV & Branded Content Festival 2025 calls for entries

New Delhi: The Venice TV & Branded Content Festival 2025 is accepting submissions until June 30.

Advertisment

Held annually after the Venice Film Festival, the event brings together creators and producers across media and entertainment sectors, including television networks, OTT platforms, branded content studios, and advertising agencies.

Indian companies have done well in winning Awards in recent times.Viacom has won Golds every year in the last 4 years for Nickelodeon and Big Boss while Zee, Sony and Freemantle have also won awards in previous years.

There are 19 categories with key ones being Branded Content, Craft in Film Production, Film Craft in Cinematography, Animation, Direction, New Talent, The TV and OTT properties cover Documentary,News, Reality TV, Comedy, Sport, Light Entertainment, Program Promotion, Performing Arts, Children/Youth, Best of Technical, New Talent, Best Soap / TV Novella, Animation, Cinematography, Direction, Cross Platform Programming etc.

Many leading lights from global TV networks like Disney, BBC, ITV, Japan Broadcasting,Sky Italia, Fox, Kansai TV etc are on the jury every year.

This year’s Jury includes Sergio Nakasone,Warner Bros. Discovery, Carlo Arturo Sigon, President Italian Directors Guild; Cristina Freiherr, Sky Germany, Alan Holland, Head of Documentary, BBC Studios, Arild Erikstad, President IMZ, Michal Pacina, Prima TV, Tomoko Morita, Japan Broadcasting, Nina Aning, CTV News Canada, Barbara Aparo, Fashion TV, Marina Spada, Italian Cinema Academy, Anouk Aaron, Warner Discovery Latin America, Pedro Lopes, SP Portugal

The Festival is supported by Egta(Brussels), ACT and the City of VeniceThe deadline for submission of entries is June 30, 2025.