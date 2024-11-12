Vandana Das joins LOM Digital as Partner

New Delhi: Advertising leader Vandana Das has joined LOM Digital as Partner.

Before this, Das served as a Communications Consultant for PRractice.

Prior to that, she was the President and Managing Partner at DDB Mudra North for over six years.

Das joined DDB Mudra as President in February 2012 from Ogilvy’s sister agency, Brand David, where she was Brand Head.

With over three decades of experience in the industry, of which 17 years were with Ogilvy & Mather, Das is credited with the significant growth of Ogilvy Delhi.

A postgraduate in psychology and business administration, Das always wanted to become a counsellor or a clinical psychologist but eventually came into advertising.

Krittika Marwaha, Founder and CEO, LOM Digital, said, “Our approach brings the best of advertising together with the dynamic power of digital and the latest advancements in technology. We believe these three elements must come together to create transformative brand solutions. With strategic acquisitions in tech and a roster of top industry talent, we’re positioned to leave a lasting impact. Our goal is bold yet simple: to drive powerful results and redefine the future of advertising.”

She added, “Vandana Das comes in with a rich experience and together with digital tech backing, we are looking to create some great work together.”

Das said, “Very happy to come on board and join a passionate team of professionals led by a leader who is a visionary. Look forward to a great journey and creating magic together.”