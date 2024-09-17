Vadodara based Shaily Patel among finalists of Young Guns 22 Competition

New Delhi: Vadodara, India-based typeface designer Shaily Patel is among the young finalists from 18 countries in The One Club for Creativity’s Young Guns 22 competition, aimed at celebrating global creative professionals age 30 or younger.

This year’s entries were judged by a jury of 101 creatives — many of whom are past YG winners — from 45 countries.

This year’s winners will be announced on October 30, 2024, and celebrated at a special in-person party on November 13, 2024 at Sony Hall in New York.

All Young Guns winners receive a version of the Young Guns Cube, designed for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website.

Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

Program branding and design of the YG Cube award is reimagined each year by a past Young Guns winner. This year’s YG22 branding was created by New York-based designer, illustrator, muralist, and author Timothy Goodman (YG7).

For the 10th consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one winner with the Artist In Residence Award.

According to the company’s media brief, the honor, presented annually at the YG celebration, goes to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.