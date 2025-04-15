Vadilal launches new mascot Vaddy

Mumbai: Vadilal ice-creams have announced a new mascot Vaddy, to represent the brand’s chill campaign, in time for the summers.

The campaign kicked off on Instagram with celebs like Orry, Sharvari Wagh, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor and Shalini Passi among others following a private account named Vaddy, creating a buzz amongst followers about the mystery account.

Before even as much as a peek into the account, the followers count had reached 58K, courtesy of celebrities sharing Vaddy-related stories on their account. At one point, speculations were rife that the account belongs to Ranbir Kapoor, who is known for keeping tabs on the gram without officially marking his presence.

Eventually, the Instagram account was made public as celebrities shared the bits of the campaign on their page, welcoming the new mascot for Vadilal.