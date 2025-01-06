UTI Pension Fund teams up with BigTrunk to drive awareness and engagement

New Delhi: UTI Pension Fund has teamed up with BigTrunk to elevate its digital presence.

This key player in the retirement financial solutions space now aims to deepen its connection with individuals by shaping meaningful narratives around the National Pension System (NPS).

The collaboration with BigTrunk marks a strategic move to engage a broader audience, enhance digital storytelling, and empower individuals to secure their financial future.



Alay Mehta, Digital Marketing Manager at UTI Pension Fund, said, "We are honoured to partner with UTI Pension Fund and contribute to their mission of promoting retirement planning. By using the power of digital storytelling and creating snackable, engaging content formats, we aim to drive awareness and strengthen their reach by educating the audience about the NPS, empowering them by highlighting the USPs and engaging them. By combining data-driven insights with creative storytelling, we will help UTI Pension Fund stand out in the crowded marketplace and foster a stronger retirement savings culture.