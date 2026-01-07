New Delhi: Usha Bhandarkar, a pioneering figure in Indian advertising and a senior creative leader associated with several of the country’s most influential consumer brands, has passed away at the age of 82.

Bhandarkar was widely respected for her contribution to shaping the voice and identity of brands such as Surf, Liril, Lifebuoy and Rexona. Over a long and distinguished career, her work played a significant role in defining the evolution of modern Indian advertising, influencing not only campaigns but also the creative cultures of the organisations she worked with.

She held senior creative and leadership positions at some of India’s most prominent agencies, including Lintas, Ogilvy and HTA. Her approach combined creative rigour with strategic clarity, and she was known for maintaining high standards of craft while nurturing young talent. Many industry professionals credit her mentorship with shaping both their professional outlook and personal values.

Beyond her professional work, Bhandarkar was deeply involved in philanthropy and education. She supported initiatives that enabled young people to pursue careers in the creative industries, often doing so quietly and without public recognition. Her commitment to enabling access to education and creative opportunity remained a defining aspect of her life.

Joseph (Joe) George, founder of Tilt Brand Solutions and former group chairman and CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group, paid tribute on LinkedIn, saying, “The legacies of Lintas and HLL will forever carry a debt of gratitude for what you gave them.”

KV Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer at Nihilent, paid tribute to Bhandarkar on LinkedIn, saying, “Away from the glamour and glitter of indulgent advertising, she silently built the brands of Unilever and was a mentor to many brand managers at Unilever. She fought every creative challenge at Lintas, teaching how to create FMCG advertising with insights and weaving in the reasons to believe. I have learned a lot from her, and I pay my respects. May her soul rest in peace.”

Bhandarkar is credited with creating iconic campaigns featuring strong female protagonists, most notably Lalitaji from the 1984 Surf campaign, which became a landmark in Indian advertising and Indian pop culture.