U.S. Polo Assn. to deliver its exclusive collection via Zepto

Delhi: U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA), the official brand of the United States Polo Association, is collaborating with Zepto operators to bring its exclusive collection to the platform.

From polo shirts to casualwear, Zepto users can now enjoy USPA pieces delivered within minutes.

On the announcement, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto shared, "We’re thrilled about this partnership. USPA, a brand that is synonymous with premium quality and timeless style. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our quick-commerce journey as Zepto expands into the fashion and lifestyle space. With USPA on board, our sellers are delivering a new level of convenience to fashion shoppers across India."

Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director, Arvind Fashions, said, “With U.S. Polo Assn.'s sporty coolness and Zepto's lightning-fast delivery, we are bringing a new level of accessibility and convenience to our customers. That's such an exciting trend setting solution for modern day needs of our consumers.”