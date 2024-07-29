Unstop invites all engineering students to register for Flipkart GRiD 6.0

Delhi: Unstop, the talent engagement and hiring platform for students and alumni, has launched a billboard campaign in Delhi NCR to drive student participation for the Flipkart GRiD 6.0 competition. The campaign has a message "The choice is yours," which aims to nudge all engineering students to take control of their career trajectories and showcase their skills through this challenge.

The messaging aims to illustrate how participation in Flipkart GRiD 6.0 can be a game-changer for all engineering students.

Alekhya Chakrabarty, VP, Marketing and Growth at Unstop shared his thoughts. “It is a simple idea. We at Unstop, want every engineering student in India to take part in Flipkart GRiD 6.0.

We wanted to drive awareness among all engineering students about how opportunities like these are rare and they should not repent missing out on registering for them. It is a cheeky take on how by winning the challenge the students get the bragging rights, fantastic prizes and an incredible chance to bag a job with a CTC of INR 32 LPA.”