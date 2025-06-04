Under Armour extends media partnership with OMD into Asia Pacific

New Delhi: OMD has been appointed the media agency of record for sportswear brand Under Armour across the Asia Pacific region.

The contract, estimated at around US$40 million by COMvergence, will see OMD handle both brand and performance media planning and buying in several key markets, including China, Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. The appointment becomes effective from July 1, 2025.

The account was previously managed by Wavemaker, which oversaw digital media duties in China and the Philippines. COMvergence data from 2022 indicates those markets represented an estimated US$16 million in billings. News reports stated that Wavemaker defended the account during a competitive pitch that lasted six months.

With this win, OMD has added the Asia Pacific remit to its existing responsibilities for Under Armour in North America and EMEA, which it secured in July 2023 following a five-month review. That earlier appointment covered a combined US$146 million in media spend across both traditional and digital media in markets including the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

In Australia, Under Armour’s digital media has until now been handled by independent agency Sparro, which was acquired by Brainlabs. Appointed in July 2024, Sparro has been responsible for paid digital media, above-the-line media, SEO, and affiliate marketing. However, with OMD’s expanded remit, Sparro’s role will come to an end when its current tenure concludes.

Charlotte Lee, CEO of OMD APAC, said, “Since 2023, Under Armour and OMD teams across North America and EMEA have been co-creating solutions that drive growth in an increasingly complex media ecosystem and highly competitive consumer category. As that collaboration expands to a new market with its unique challenges and opportunities, OMD APAC will bring our industry-leading talent, tools, and technology to the core mission of turning consumers into Under Armour customers and turning Under Armour customers into Under Armour loyalists.”

Dimitrija Georgiev, head of media and digital marketing at Under Armour, added, “We are excited to expand our global partnership with OMD. Their unmatched scale, sharp strategy, fresh thinking, and best-in-class analytics make them an exceptional partner. As our brand continues to grow globally and lean further into a digital-first approach, this collaboration will help us stay connected, move faster, and maximise impact. We’re energised by what’s ahead and what we’ll build together.”

The Asia Pacific win further consolidates OMD’s hold on Under Armour’s global media business and follows a strong performance in recent months.