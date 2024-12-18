UltraTech Cement turns logo into AI-powered home expert

New Delhi: Mindshare, a GroupM company, has partnered with UltraTech Cement, to design a tech-led campaign, ‘UltraTech Se Poocho.’

This initiative uses AI Vision, Augmented Reality (AR), and Generative AI to revolutionise the home-building journey for millions of Indians by converting the UltraTech logo into a home-building expert.

Building a home is a once-in-a-lifetime endeavour for 90% of Indians, requiring critical decisions that can often feel overwhelming due to a lack of reliable guidance. Recognizing this challenge, UltraTech introduced #BaatGharKi, a series of expert-driven, step-by-step home-building guides on YouTube.

To enhance engagement and ensure accessibility, Mindshare conceptualised ‘UltraTech Se Poocho,’ transforming UltraTech’s static brand logos into interactive knowledge hubs that provide instant, reliable support for consumers.

The campaign leverages advanced technology to create an immersive, user-friendly experience:

AI Vision Technology: Detects and recognises the UltraTech logo.

Augmented Reality (AR): Converts the logo into a 3D home-building engineer or expert.

Generative AI WhatsApp Bot: Provides consumers with instant access to home-building advice, expert consultations, and thousands of videos tailored to each stage of the construction process.

Consumers can access this experience by scanning a QR code or clicking a link. Once activated, any UltraTech logo becomes a portal to expert-driven guidance, enabling consumers to make informed decisions throughout their home-building journey.

This campaign not only leveraged several media touch point but also created new mediums like the Cement Bag itself. Static mediums like Dealer Boards, Wall Paintings turned interactive, while making sure that the end consumer had easy ACCESS in an engaging and INNOVATIVE way.

Amin Lakhani, Chief Executive Officer, Mindshare South Asia, said, “At Mindshare, we constantly strive to redefine the boundaries of innovation, and our partnership with UltraTech Cement on the ‘UltraTech Se Poocho’ campaign exemplifies this ethos. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI Vision, AR, and Generative AI, we’ve transformed a simple logo into an intelligent home-building companion, revolutionising how millions of Indians approach one of their most significant life investments. This initiative sets a new standard for interactive brand engagement, bridging the gap between technology and trust to simplify home-building decisions for millions.”