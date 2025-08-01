UFO Moviez turns profitable with 15.3% YoY revenue growth

New Delhi: UFO Cine Media Network reported a total consolidated revenue of Rs 109 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, registering a 15.3% growth year-on-year. In the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, the total income stood at Rs 94.5 crore.

On a sequential basis, the income growth remained at 16%, with the revenue generation in the quarter ending March 31, 2025, at Rs 94 crore.

As per the stock exchange filings, the network turned profitable this quarter, climbing back from a Rs 4.14 crore loss in Q1FY25 to Rs 6.52 crore profit in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, the company revived from a loss of 71 lakh in the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

One of the significant drivers of this profitability is the advertisement revenue, which saw an on-year growth of 28%, jumping from Rs 21.9 crore in Q1FY25 to Rs 28 crore in Q1FY26. The maximum growth, among this pie, is attributed to corporate and hyperlocal advertising, which saw a 66% growth, the company stated.

Commenting on the results, Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO, said, “We saw a fair mix of film releases, with several films performing well in key markets, driving audience engagement and contributing to revenue momentum. Advertising gained steady traction, reflecting improved brand demand, while theatrical revenues remained stable.”

He added, “Product sales continued to grow, supported by strong consumer interest and better market reach. Our ongoing focus on operational efficiency is delivering results, and we remain committed to strengthening our core business, unlocking new opportunities, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”