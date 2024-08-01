Uber urges riders to choose reading over doomscrolling with #UberReads shuttle

Delhi: Uber has launched a campaign #UberReads to raise awareness for the shared ride product. The new fleet of electric Uber Shuttle buses will come stocked with books and best selling titles from Penguin Random House India, aiming to encourage riders to read during their rides.

The #UberReads campaign has been designed with the aim to allow riders to sit back in the air-conditioned EV buses with pre-booked seats and pick their book from a handpicked selection of best sellers.

The month-long campaign will see #UberReads EV buses running through predefined routes in Delhi.

Commenting on the feature, Amit Deshpande, Head - High Capacity Vehicles, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber Shuttle helps get more people to travel in fewer vehicles, all with the comfort, convenience and safety that Uber has brought to everyday commute. Our campaign #UberReads is a unique way to draw attention to the options available to all of us which we somehow choose to overlook - like choosing a shared ride over a private vehicle or choosing to scroll endlessly on phone instead of mindful reading. By bringing to life #UberReads through our partnership with Penguin, we want to remind people of the conscious choices that are wholesome in more ways than one.”

Speaking about the initiative, Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO- India, SEA and MENA, Penguin Random House, said, “At Penguin, we believe in the transformative power of reading and the importance of keeping this habit alive in our content-crowded world. The #UberReads campaign is an exciting opportunity to showcase the wide range of books we offer - from fiction to biographies, self-help to mysteries - ensuring there's a book for every kind of reader. We are thrilled to partner with Uber in this innovative initiative, demonstrating that reading can happen anywhere, even on the go. This partnership is a testament to the creative possibilities when two brands come together with a shared vision.”

The ‘#UberReads’-branded buses house a collection of Penguin titles ranging from fiction to biographies, and from self-help books to mysteries. Riders will have the freedom to pick a book of their choice, and enjoy reading it through their journey. They would be encouraged to place the book back in its place for the next rider while exiting the bus at their stop.